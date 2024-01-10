Why You Need to Stay out of the “Kitchen”, That Is, In Pickleball

Written by Cristie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – With terms like “dink “or “kitchen”- meaning non-volley zone or even the name itself, “Pickleball”, it’s hard to take the sport seriously. But you cannot dismiss that the game is the fastest growing sport in America, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association for 2023, and for three years running.

It’s not just a game for when you retire, or one for the aging tennis enthusiast. I spoke with two local instructors to demystify the phenomenon called Pickleball.

Michelle Reese, an instructor at Acme Athletics, military wife, mother of five and sponsored player by sports company, Engage, who fell into the sport when she and her family were stationed in Monterey, CA. “It was everywhere and very accessible,” she stated.

“And, former Arizona resident and newbie to Clarksville, Annie Abrams, a representative for Selkirk Paddles and also an Acme and Clarksville Parks and Recreation instructor, who got into the sport when her fellow hiking club members persuaded her to get on to a court. “I was addicted,” she said.

The sport began in 1965 in Bainbridge, Washington when 3 men, Barry McCallum, Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell were looking for a game to create for family fun. They were challenged by a relative to use the elements of tennis, badminton, racquetball and ping pong to come up with the game called Pickleball.

Legends have it that the the game was named after the Pritchard family dog or possibly the pickle boats used in Northwest crewing. The sport spread across the Pacific Northwest and headed East but really got its growth during the pandemic when families sat at home looking for entertainment.

It made sense as the rules were simple, a portable net could be used and it could be played on a small court. Pickleball has grown tremendously in the last two years, with Pickleball courts popping up not just at athletic facilities but in luxury hotels, retirement villages, cruise ships and exclusive resorts.

Although it has the reputation of an older person’s sport, the average age of a Pickleball player, according to Sport and Fitness Industry, is 38, although a third of all players are over the age of 65.

Not just for racquet players such as tennis pros Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovich, the sport has attracted athletes from other fields such as NFL quarterback Nick Foles, and basketball star Ken Durant.

Pro athletes who have even purchased Major League Pickleball teams include Durant, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and LeBron James. ESPN even airs national teams and tournaments on air. Pickleball facility companies are expanding rapidly across the nation, often securing spaces in vacant retail locations such as shopping malls. Chicken N Pickle and SmashPark are two businesses that pair restaurants and courts, with the latter planning to open a location in Nashville in 2024.

Pickleball Kingdom, a national Pickleball court firm is coming to Tennessee in Murfreesboro and Nashville, with other possible sites around the state. When asked why the game has become so popular, both Reese and Abrams, stressed the social part of the game, much more so than what tennis offers.

Catering to all athletic abilities and age levels, Abrams mentioned that “you don’t have to be the world’s greatest athlete” to play Pickleball. Reese says “that whatever your skill level, “you can have fun and be super competitive at that level.”

Skill levels are determined by tournament play by brackets, depending on your shot skills. You can even self-rate and enter a bracket to play. The two emphasized good court shoes and a quality paddle are musts for the game.

Because there is much more lateral movement, hiking and running shoes should not be used as they are built for forward movement. A quality paddle made of a composite material and considerations such as shape, weight, size and grip are equally important. Most courts have paddles you can try out before making a selection.

Reese and Abrams suggested that to get started, one should “just show up.” Monthly clinics and lessons are offered at Acme Athletics and other facilities will help you understand the rules and what skills you need to improve.

Acme is the largest local provider of dedicated Pickleball courts with Taraflex wood flooring; important, as it is a softer, thicker surface and ideal for reduction of glare, good ball bounce and shock absorption.

There is only one public facility, locally, Swan Lake Athletic Complex, which offers two dedicated outdoor Pickleball courts. Other places to play include public facilities: The Crow Center, Burt Cobb, and Kleeman Center. Clarksville Athletic Club, YMCA, and nearby churches such as Hilldale Baptist Church’s Family Life Center and First Presbyterian Church are shared (with other sports) facilities.

Public facilities are free. Others have drop-in fees averaging $5.00/ time or monthly pricing.

When asked if county and city government are answering to the demand for the popular sport, both women said resoundingly, “No.” Despite the growth in the sport and Clarksville’s population, no immediate plans have been made to increase the number of courts on the public side.

It is more likely a private company will come forward as the average cost to build a Pickleball court is $40,000.



Not just for socialization or exercise, Pickleball has also become a leadership and team-building event. Recently, a military unit from Fort Campbell came to play Pickleball, and discussion has been had for local fire and police department groups, as well as car dealerships, to play as a friendly rivalry.



Whether you want to dust off your old paddle skills, challenge yourself to a new game, or meet some new friends, consider Pickleball, where you can start as early as 8 or play in to your 70s. As Abrams says, “You will feel younger again.”