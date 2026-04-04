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Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Earn Split Day, Defeat Tennessee Tech to Close Austin Peay Classic

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Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Beach Volleyball Ends Austin Peay Classic on High Note with Win Over Tennessee Tech. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Beach Volleyball Ends Austin Peay Classic on High Note with Win Over Tennessee Tech. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 1-1 on the final day of the Austin Peay Classic, Saturday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.

The Govs began the day with a narrow, 3-2 loss to Central Arkansas. Emma Loiars and Cami Missig earned a straight-set victory on court No. 5, and Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell fought for a 15-13 three/set win to earn the APSU Govs two points. Each match that the Govs fell was in three sets, including the clinching match on Court No.1.

The Govs returned to action later in the day and swept Tennessee Tech, 3-0. Addi Hultquist and Jordyn Beneteau dominated their match, winning both sets 21-10. Hope and Boswell won in straight sets on Court No. 2, and Isabella Rusell and Grace Austin clinched match with a three-set win on Court No.1, winning the final set 15-13.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back home next weekend to close the regular season with the Austin Peay Invite and Senior Weekend. The Govs will face Southwest Baptist, Missouri State, Tennessee Tech, and Eastern Illinois.

Results: Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas

1. Anna Linskey/Natalie Blum (UCA) def. Grace Austin/ Isabella Rusell (APSU) 21-15, 15-21, 15-10

2. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope(APSU) def. Chandler Lawrence/Madelyn White (UCA) 21-8, 17-21, 15-13

3. Brooke Sharp/Ella Layzell (UCA) def. Addi Hultquist/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) 21-14, 19-21, 15-11

4. Ella Weilert/Allison Heck (UCA) def. Sage Raby/Alyson Cooper (APSU) 21-23, 21-11, 15-7

5. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) def. Liliana Irizary/Anna Jaworski (UCA) 22-20, 21-18

Results: Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Tech

1. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin (APSU) def. Vivian Robards/MK Roberts (TTU) 21-18, 17-21, 15-13

2. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU)  def. Savannah Knepp/Cristina Rotola (TTU) 21-12, 21-19

3. Addi Hultquist/Jordyn Beneteau  (APSU)  def. Kaesha Walter/Jordyn Hamlin 21-10, 21-10

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