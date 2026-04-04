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APSU Women’s Tennis Tops Western Kentucky 4-1 in Strong Road Performance

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Secures Road Win Against Western Kentucky at Warren County Facility. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Secures Road Win Against Western Kentucky at Warren County Facility. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 4-1 victory against Western Kentucky, Saturday, at the Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility.

Austin Peay State University opened the match with Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand earning a 6-2 victory from the No. 3 doubles position. Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang fell to their opponents from the number one position. Katie Oliver and Elena Thiel secured the doubles point for the APSU Govs with a 6-3 victory over Western Kentucky’s Ariadna Fernandez and Barbara Olvera. 

In singles, Baranov secured the second point for the APSU Govs with a two-set win, 6-3, 6-0. Bohlen dropped her match giving the Hilltoppers their lone point of the match. Thiel secured the third point for the Governors with a straight-set win 6-4, 6-1. Butavand clinched the match, taking both sets to a tie break, for a 7-6, 7-5 victory. Huang and Pauline Bruns’ matches were left unfinished with the Govs securing the victory. 

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky

Doubles 

1.     Virginia Madueno/ Emily Schut (WKU) def. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) 6-3

2.     Katie Oliver / Elena Thiel (APSU) def. Ariadna Fernandez / Barbara Olvera (WKU) 6-3

3.     Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand (APSU) def. Isabelle Einess / Elizabeth Sobieski (WKU) 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2

Singles

1.     Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Isabelle Einess (WKU) 6-3, 6-0

2.     Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) vs. Emily Schut (WKU) 7-5, 4-6, 1-1, unfinished

3.     Virginia Madueno (WKU) def. Luca Bohlen (APSU) 6-3, 6-2

4.     Clemence Butavand (APSU) def. Barbara Olvera (WKU) 7-6 (7-4), 7-5

5.     Pauline Bruns (APSU) vs. Ariadna Fernandez (WKU) 6-4, 2-6, 1-3, unfinished

6.     Elena Thiel (APSU) def. Elizabeth Sobieski (WKU) 6-4, 6-1

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 6, 4

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hits the road for their final regular season matches beginning with a Friday 2:00pm match against ASUN opponent Bellarmine, before then facing Louisville on Saturday at 11:00am.

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