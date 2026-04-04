APSU Women’s Tennis Tops Western Kentucky 4-1 in Strong Road Performance

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 4-1 victory against Western Kentucky, Saturday, at the Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility.

Austin Peay State University opened the match with Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand earning a 6-2 victory from the No. 3 doubles position. Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang fell to their opponents from the number one position. Katie Oliver and Elena Thiel secured the doubles point for the APSU Govs with a 6-3 victory over Western Kentucky’s Ariadna Fernandez and Barbara Olvera.

In singles, Baranov secured the second point for the APSU Govs with a two-set win, 6-3, 6-0. Bohlen dropped her match giving the Hilltoppers their lone point of the match. Thiel secured the third point for the Governors with a straight-set win 6-4, 6-1. Butavand clinched the match, taking both sets to a tie break, for a 7-6, 7-5 victory. Huang and Pauline Bruns’ matches were left unfinished with the Govs securing the victory.

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky

Doubles

1. Virginia Madueno/ Emily Schut (WKU) def. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) 6-3

2. Katie Oliver / Elena Thiel (APSU) def. Ariadna Fernandez / Barbara Olvera (WKU) 6-3

3. Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand (APSU) def. Isabelle Einess / Elizabeth Sobieski (WKU) 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2

Singles

1. Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Isabelle Einess (WKU) 6-3, 6-0

2. Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) vs. Emily Schut (WKU) 7-5, 4-6, 1-1, unfinished

3. Virginia Madueno (WKU) def. Luca Bohlen (APSU) 6-3, 6-2

4. Clemence Butavand (APSU) def. Barbara Olvera (WKU) 7-6 (7-4), 7-5

5. Pauline Bruns (APSU) vs. Ariadna Fernandez (WKU) 6-4, 2-6, 1-3, unfinished

6. Elena Thiel (APSU) def. Elizabeth Sobieski (WKU) 6-4, 6-1

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 6, 4

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hits the road for their final regular season matches beginning with a Friday 2:00pm match against ASUN opponent Bellarmine, before then facing Louisville on Saturday at 11:00am.