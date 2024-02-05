Austin Peay State University Art + Design welcomes high school students for annual College Day

Clarksville, TN – The Department of Art + Design at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced its annual College Art + Design Day, which is scheduled to take place on February 10th, 2024.

This exciting event provides a unique opportunity for high school students, their art teachers, and parents to explore the world of visual arts and the programs offered by APSU’s Art + Design faculty.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of College Art + Design Day, providing a platform for high school students to explore their passion for the visual arts and discover the diverse opportunities available within our department,” said Professor McLean Fahnestock, chair of the Department of Art + Design. “With over 20 years of hosting this event, we look forward to welcoming the next generation of artists and designers to APSU.”

Event Highlights:

Art, animation and graphic design workshops

Hands-on projects

State-of-the-art facility tour

Career exploration

Event Details:

Date: February 10th, 2024

February 10th, 2024 Location: APSU Art + Design Building, located on the corner of Jackson Alley and Eighth Street

APSU Art + Design Building, located on the corner of Jackson Alley and Eighth Street Time: 9:00am- 3:30pm.

This event is free for all participants, and registration can be completed online. For more information about the event, please email art@apsu.edu. To stay updated on the APSU Department of Art + Design, please visit our website or follow us on social media.

About the APSU Department of Art + Design

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design’s vision is to provide a creative environment that enables students to ask questions, think critically, and take risks as they gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary for a meaningful, productive life and work as critical makers in a global society.