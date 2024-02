Clarksville, TN – The Maynard Family’s JCM Racing recently hosted a meet and greet with eight-time NHRA Champion Tony Schumacher at Leatherwood Distillery in Clarksville.

Dozens came out for a chance to meet Schumacher, chat with him, and have memorabilia signed. Schumacher drives the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel dragster. The son of legendary dragster Don Schumacher, Tony has gone on to 86 career wins, 157 career final rounds, and a career-best speed of 336.57 mph.

