APSU Women’s Tennis loses at Memphis, 4-0

Memphis, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell to Memphis 4-0 on Tuesday at the Leftwich Tennis Center.

Austin Peay’s (0-4) No. 1 and No. 3 doubles pairings fell 6-2 and 6-3, respectively, which gave Memphis the day’s first point.

Memphis (4-2) clinched the match with a trio of straight-set victories from courts No. 4, No. 5, and No. 1 to seal the win.

Denise Torrealba’s match from the No. 2 position went unfinished late in the second set while she and her opponent were tied at five in the second frame. Sophia Baranov and Pauline Bruns also had their matches go unfinished while the pair was in their third set.

The Governors continue their 2024 spring slate with a Saturday 10:00pm contest against Western Kentucky in Evansville, Indiana, later this week.