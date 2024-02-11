42 F
Clarksville
Sunday, February 11, 2024
HomeBusinessLegends Bank 25th Anniversary
Business

Legends Bank 25th Anniversary

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Legends Bank Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Legends Bank Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The folks at Legends Bank recently took a moment to celebrate 25 years of customer-focused service in Clarksville and the surrounding areas, with a 25th anniversary event at The Emerald Clarksville.

Tommy Bates, Jr., Legends’ President and CEO, said, “Tonight we are celebrating 25 years, and taking this opportunity to say thanks to all the customers who have made this possible. We want to show our appreciation for all their support, which has helped us get to this point.

“In the beginning, when we were raising capital, we started with two little offices in the business park. We now have nine branches, and we’re currently building our tenth branch, in Ashland City.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
#6 Tennessee Vols Basketball goes down 85-69 at Texas A&M
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online