Clarksville, TN – While it’s now commonly called “Presidents Day,” the national holiday observed on the third Monday in February wasn’t always intended as a celebration of multiple officeholders.

In fact, it wasn’t even a recognized official occasion until 1879, when Rutherford B. Hayes added it to the other four recognized holidays: Christmas, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving.

No other birthday would become a national holiday until Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s in 1983. In 1800, after George Washington’s death in 1799, February 22nd (his birthday) became a day of remembrance. In 1832 (his 100th birthday), there was a Centennial celebration, and in 1848, he was honored by the start of construction on his monument.

Although it just so happens that Abraham Lincoln was born on February 12th, his birthday (although observed by ten states) was never a national holiday. Both presidential birthdays were combined together and moved to their current schedule after 1971’s “Universal Holiday Act,” which was passed as law to create more 3-day weekends. (can anyone say “Presidents’ Day” ?).

Presidents’ Day never falls on the actual birthday of the four presidents who were born in February (Washington, Harrison, Lincoln, and Reagan). They’re actually too early or too late.

While Washington is still considered by many to be our greatest president, and Lincoln is arguably number two (or reversed), there are many other fascinating facts about other presidents who are honored on this day. So here are a few tidbits that you might not have known about our Commanders in Chief.

Since February is also the month of love, it’s not surprising that during their relationship, John and Abigail Adams exchanged over 11,000 love letters (just think if they could have texted!).

Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams (who was the glue), lifelong frenemies, both died within hours of each other on July 4th, 1826. Rumor has it that Jefferson wouldn’t give up the ghost until he knew Adams was gone.

John Quincy Adams, after leaving the White House, practiced as an attorney and argued for the release of the enslaved people brought to the US on the ship Amistad.

Martin Van Buren was the first president to be born an American citizen. All the previous ones were British subjects. And, he was the only one whose home first language was not English (it was Dutch).

John Tyler had a busy time not only as president but also as a father, as he had 15 children in total, the most of any president.

Abraham Lincoln (the tallest president at 6’4”) may have suffered from Marfan syndrome, causing a tall, thin, and long-boned body structure.

Warren G. Harding had the biggest feet in the White House, wearing a size 14 shoe.

The initial “S” in Ulysses S. Grant and Harry S. Truman stands for nothing. It’s just a letter. But, U.S. Grant sounds better than using the letters from his actual given name, Hiram Ulysses Grant. It also turns out that Grant was invited to Ford’s Theater on the fateful night by Lincoln but couldn’t attend due to family commitments.

Garfield was the first left-handed president, and Taft was the first to throw out a pitch at a baseball game.

Franklin (Delano) Roosevelt was the first president to name a woman to his cabinet. In 1933, he chose Frances Perkum as Secretary of Labor.

Woodrow Wilson established Mother’s Day in 1914, and although you don’t really think about it, presidents have jobs before they become president, like JFK (Journalist at the end of WW2), Lyndon Johnson (teacher in Texas), Reagan (Lifeguard and Actor), and Nixon, who became a skilled poker player while in the Solomon Islands during WWII.

But, other than John Adams, my favorite president would have to be Theodore Roosevelt (and he didn’t like being called Teddy, even though he gave stuffed animal makers permission to call their bears that). A sickly undersized child suffering from asthma and other maladies, Roosevelt was determined to better his lot and began exercising, changing his diet, and challenging himself, eventually becoming a fitness advocate.

From enlisting in the U.S. armed forces and leading his men up San Juan Hill to receive the Nobel Peace Prize (one of only four – including Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama) to skinny dipping in the Potomac River, his story is a fascinating one.

Serving as New York City Police Commissioner (tasked with rooting out corruption), he became a prolific author and reader and probably the premier naturalist and conservationist the country has ever known, setting aside over 200,000,000 acres of public lands for preserves and starting the National Park system.

Roosevelt did five times what his four predecessors did. He pushed through the Pure Food and Drug Act (laying the groundwork for the FDA) and saved the burgeoning sport of football (where deaths were not uncommon) by implementing safety rules.



Although his Mother and first wife both died within hours on separate floors of his house on Valentines Day 1884, Roosevelt charged forward in to his duties, often becoming larger than life.



As I said, though, he didn’t like being called “Teddy”; (he was called Teedie growing up). In later life, he preferred Colonel Roosevelt (from his Army days) but was also affectionately called Bwana Tumbo (Mr. Unusually Large Belly) by his African hunting guides.



So this Presidents Day, dig a little deeper, and discover the intriguing history behind our country’s leaders.