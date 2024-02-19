Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis beats Southern Indiana, falls to St. Louis

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis picked up a 4-3 win against Southern Indiana but dropped a 4-3 decision to St. Louis on Saturday and Sunday at the Evansville Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (3-1) earned its first point against Southern Indiana with Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub’s 6-1 victory over Axel Sabourin and Mathys Bove and Javier Tortajada and Brodi Van Glen’s 6-2 victory against Dylan Brown and Guy Finkelstein. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis’s match went unfinished at 4-3 with the doubles point already in hand.

Minami went 6-4, 7-5 in his match followed by Becchis’s 6-0, 6-3 victory. Van Glen earned the Governor’s last point with his 6-4, 6-1 win. Schaub fell to Bove 4-6, 0-6 with Bolton and Tortajada falling to the Screaming Eagles.

Through the APSU Govs secured the doubles point against St. Louis with Minami and Schaub’s 6-1 win, followed by Bolton and Becchis 6-3 victory, Minami and Becchis were the only two Govs to win their singles matches, giving St. Louis the 4-3 victory.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action on February 23rd as they travel to face Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.