APSU Softball falls to Miami, rallies to defeat Evansville

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team scored seven runs in its last two at-bats versus Evansville Sunday at Cooper Stadium, as the Governors rallied to defeat the Purple Aces, 7-1 after opening the day with a 14-4 loss to Miami.

The win improves the Govs to 5-1 this season, the best start to a campaign for Austin Peay since opening the 1995 season with a 6-1 mark.

Game 1

Miami 14, Austin Peay 4

Two big innings proved to be the downfall for Austin Peay State University in their first loss of the season, coming at the hands of the Redhawks, as Miami (5-0) scored eight runs in the second inning and six in the fourth.

APSU would score their runs in the third and fifth innings, pushing across two runs in each inning.

In the third, Gabi Apiag and Megan Hodum reached on back-to-back, one-out, singles for the APSU Govs, with both scoring on Kylie Campbell’s second triple of the season.

In the fifth, Apiag and Hodum recorded back-to-back, one-out singles, followed by a walk to Morgan Zuege, to load the bases.

Campbell would then be hit by a pitch to force in Apiag, followed by an infield out by Macee Roberts that allowed Hodum score for the 14-4 final.

Game 2

Austin Peay 7, Evansville 1

Trailing 1-0 heading into the top of the sixth inning, the Austin Peay State University bats exploded for six hits while scoring four runs to take the lead versus the Purple Aces (0-6).

Campbell would open the inning with a single and, after a flyout, would move around to third as APSU loaded the bases off singles by Mea Clark and Brie Howard.

That brought up freshman Kiley Hinton, who drove in her first run of the season with a single to center to tie the game 1-1.

Kendyl Weinzapfel would follow with a two-run single, scoring Clark and Howard to give the APSU Govs their first lead of the day, 3-1.

The Purple Aces would then make a pitching change, but Apiag welcomed the new Evansville pitcher with an RBI single to push the APSU Govs lead to 4-1.

Govs starter Jordan Benefiel (3-0) would take it from there, as the senior right-hander shutout the Purple Aces over their final two at bats and finishing the game giving up one run on six hits, while walking one and striking out 10.



Austin Peay State University would add-on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh, coming on freshman Brie Howard’s first home run of the season, which also drove in Clark and Roberts.

Inside the Boxscore

Austin Peay State University is now 4-6 all-time versus Miami and 18-35 versus Evansville, including winning the last four meetings with the Purple Aces.

Jordan Benefiel’s win versus Evansville is the 43rd over victory of her career, tying Morgan Rackel (2018-19) for fourth-most by a pitcher in program history.

Macee Roberts’ hit streak ends at 14 straight games after a 0-for-3 result versus Miami.

Jordan Benefiel struck out 10 batters for the first time this season, while recording the seventh double-figure strikeout game of her career.

Mea Clark and Kendyl Weinzapfel tied their single-game bests with three hits each versus Evansville.

The 16 hits recorded by Austin Peay State University were the most since they collected 15 hits against Florida Gulf Coast on April 1st, 2023.

Gabi Apiag has recorded a hit in each of her last five games.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to action next weekend as they travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to participate in the LSU Tiger Classic.