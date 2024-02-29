APSU Softball goes down 5-2 to Kansas

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team left 12 runners on base Thursday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, with the Governors dropping a close decision to Kansas, 5-2.

The Govs (5-7) left multiple runners on base in each of the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, as Austin Peay outhit the Jayhawks, 11-8 overall, and had one more walk (2-1), in the three-run loss.

Kansas (10-5-1), winners of its last six contests, scored all five of its runs in the top of the second inning, as the Jayhawks collected five of their eight total hits in the inning.

The APSU Govs would respond with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning, with Brie Howard singling to center and advancing to second when the ball got away from the Kansas center fielder.

Skylar Sheridan would follow by shooting a ball past the Jayhawks first baseman for a single and bring Howard in to score, making it 5-1,

Austin Peay State University would cut the deficit to three runs in the fourth, 5-2, with Howard opening the inning by drawing a walk, moving to second an out later on an error by Kansas’ pitcher and score on an infield hit off the bat of Megan Hodum when the Jayhawks catcher was called for interference at the plate.

But that would be as close as the APSU Govs would get, despite loading the bases in the fifth on singles by Kylie Campbell and Mea Clark and a walk to Howard and putting two more on in the sixth on single by Hodum and Campbell.

APSU Govs starter Jordan Benefiel (3-4) took the loss, while Samantha Miener came in out of the pen to record 5.2 innings of shutout relief, giving up three hits and striking out four.

Between the Lines

Kylie Campbell recorded her second three-hit game of the year.

Brie Howard reached base on all four of her plate appearances, coming on two hits and two walks.

Morgan Zuege extended her current hit streak to five games with her third-inning single.

The APSU Govs are now 22-17 all-time in home openers.

Austin Peay State University is now 1-4 all-time on Leap Day.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team begins the first of its two in-season home tournaments Friday through Sunday, as they host Indiana State, IUPUI, Ohio, and Saint Louis in the Governors Classic.