Austin Peay State University’s Niesha Campbell, Asha Gibson-Smith named to NCAA Committees

Indianapolis, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics Deputy Director of Athletics Niesha Campbell, head women’s track and field, and men and women’s cross country head coach Asha Gibson-Smith were named to NCAA committees Wednesday.

Campbell joins the NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship committee immediately, and her term will run until August 2025. In addition, Gibson-Smith joins the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country committee, and her team also begins immediately and continues until August 2025. Both are eligible for reappointment when their terms end.

“I am so excited that Niesha and Asha will represent the ASUN and Austin Peay State University as a member of these committees,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Our goal is to get as many representatives as possible on the national stage, and these two deserve this opportunity.”

Campbell joined Austin Peay State University’s athletics department in June 2022 and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer in addition to her continuing role as the department’s Deputy Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator in August 2023. She oversees all APSU athletics operations, including external communications and student-athlete welfare.

In addition, Campbell is the sports administrator for the Governors volleyball and beach volleyball programs.

Gibson-Smith is in her first season as the Governors’ head women’s track and field and men and women’s cross country coach. It is the latest stop in a 14-year coaching career that includes previous stops at Drake, Jacksonville State, and Tennessee State.