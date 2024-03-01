TDOT, CTS Collaborate on Statewide Intercity Bus Needs Assessment Survey

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is conducting a Statewide Intercity Bus Needs Assessment to help determine the level of need and current utilization of intercity transportation in Tennessee.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) is part of this statewide network of intercity public transportation.

Part of the assessment process is a 10-minute online survey (link provided below), the results of which will inform the study team’s assessment of existing intercity bus service in Tennessee and support recommendations for future intercity bus service funding.

TDOT definitions of Intercity Bus Service and Feeder Service are also provided below.

The survey will be open until March 31st, 2024.

Survey Link: https://forms.office.com/e/xVcBh5pFw4

Intercity Bus Service

Intercity Bus Service is a regularly scheduled bus service for the general public that operates with limited stops over fixed routes connecting two or more urban areas not in close proximity, has the capacity for transporting baggage carried by passengers, and makes meaningful connections with scheduled intercity bus service to more distant points, if such service is available.

Note the following:

Commuter service provides daily work trips within a local commuting area, but it does not provide Intercity Bus Service.

Service operated infrequently between limited points in one community and limited points in another community may qualify as Intercity Bus Service.

Use of coach buses is not required to qualify as Intercity Bus Service, nor is there any other size requirement for vehicles.

Rural transit agencies are not excluded from providing Intercity Bus Service.

Feeder Service

Feeder Service is the coordination of rural connections between small transit operations and intercity bus carriers. Feeder Service must make “meaningful connections with scheduled intercity bus service to more distance points.”

A “meaningful connection” is a connection directly at the boarding location of an intercity bus trip within a close timeframe of the scheduled departure. It can be fixed-route or demand-response service.