Daughter of Holocaust survivors to share family’s story at Austin Peay State University on March 14th

Clarksville, TN – Anna Salton Eisen has dedicated her life to sharing her family’s harrowing story of surviving the Holocaust and helping others understand the lasting trauma of historical atrocities through her acclaimed work as an author.

In addition to her literary accomplishments, Salton Eisen is the executive producer of the upcoming documentary “In My Father’s Words” based on both of her books.

Following her lecture, a panel discussion titled “Healing from Generational Trauma” will take place at 2:30pm in the same location. Other events will be held at Austin Peay State University throughout the week in conjunction with the symposium.

Dr. Tony Morris, associate dean for APSU’s College of Arts and Letters and professor of art history, will deliver an invited lecture on “Art, the Holocaust, and its Legacy” on Friday, March 15th, at 10:10am in MUC Room 312.

The APSU World Film Festival will also screen and discuss “Sometimes in April,” a film about the 1994 genocide of the Tutsi in Rwanda on Tuesday, March 12th at 5:00pm in the APSU Art + Design Building’s Heydel Hall. The film was directed by Raoul Peck and will be introduced by Dr. Christophe Konkobo, a professor in the Department of Languages & Literature.

All of these events are free and open to the public. For more information about Anna Salton Eisen and her impactful work, please visit her official website at annasaltoneisen.com .

