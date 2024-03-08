Austin Peay State University Baseball falls to late Auburn Rally, 7-6

Auburn, AL – First baseman Justin Olson’s eighth-inning single gave the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team a late lead, but nationally ranked Auburn hit home runs in the eighth and ninth innings to down the Governors 7-6 Friday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

Austin Peay (10-3) faced a five-run deficit after two innings but began their charge in the third inning. Designated hitter Jaden Brown, second baseman Ambren Voitik, and left fielder Clayton Gray hit consecutive singles with one out. Gray’s provided a pair of runs as the APSU Govs slashed the Auburn lead to 5-2.

The APSU Govs resumed their rally two innings later, scoring twice with two out. Gray started things with his two-out single. Right fielder Lyle Miller-Green followed with a walk, forcing Auburn’s starter from the game. Third baseman Brody Szako welcomed the Tigers reliever with an eight-pitch walk, and shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar delivered a two-run single to right field, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

Austin Peay State University completed the comeback two more innings later in dramatic fashion. With two out, Miller-Green took a 2-2 pitch and launched it off the top of the videoboard in center field – a towering 454-foot shot – to tie the game, 5-5. The Govs completed their push of six unanswered runs in the eighth with Olson’s run-scoring single for a 6-5 lead.

Auburn (11-2) used designated hitter Christian Hall’s two-out solo home run in the eighth to tie the game at 6-6. Tigers reliever Tanner Bauman (2-0) worked around a one-out walk in a scoreless ninth to keep the game tied. Left fielder Mason Maners closed the game with his leadoff home run in the ninth inning.

Austin Peay reliever Tyler Hampu (1-1) suffered his first loss after allowing two runs in an inning-plus on the mound.

APSU starter Jacob Weaver battled through a rough second inning that saw him allow four runs on two hits, three walks, and a hit batsman. However, he allowed only a hit and a walk over the next five innings, retiring 14 of the final 16 batters he faced. Weaver pitched a career-best seven innings and allowed five runs on six hits and four walks.

Gray and Gazdar had two hits and two RBI to lead the Govs’ nine-hit outing. Miller-Green hit his seventh home run of the season and 22nd in two seasons as a Governor and was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Auburn first baseman Cooper McMurray went 2-for-3 with a walk and drove in three runs with a pair of singles. Maners was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Austin Peay State University and Auburn resume their three-game set with a scheduled Saturday 1:00pm contest at Plainsman Park.