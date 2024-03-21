APSU Women’s Tennis takes on Stetson at Governors Tennis Courts, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team is back home for a Friday 10:00am Atlantic Sun Conference match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (6-5, 2-0 ASUN) is coming off a 6-1 against Queens in Charlotte. The APSU Govs took the doubles point with a win on court one by Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov and on court three by Pauline Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng.

APSU took wins in singles matches on courts 2-6, only dropping Jana Leder and Katsiaryna Tuliakova’s match on court one.

This will be the third matchup of the Governors and the Hatters, with the APSU Govs leading the all-time series, 2-0.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis hosts Florida Gulf Coast for a Sunday 10:00am matchup at the Governors Tennis Courts.