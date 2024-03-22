Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf currently Third at Bisons Classic

Panama City, FL – With Erica Scutt and Jillian Breedlove tied for fourth place, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is in third place at Lipscomb’s Lady Bisons Classic, Friday after shooting a 12-over 300 in the first round at Bay Point Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is four shots behind second-place Yale and trails first-place Abilene Christian by six shots after 18 holes. The Governors have a one-stroke lead over Harvard and are two strokes ahead of fifth-place Dartmouth. Abilene Christian’s Manon Guille is the individual leader after shooting a three-under 69 in the opening round.

Scutt carded a pair of birdies while Breedlove recorded just one birdie, with the duo each shooting a two-over 74 in the first round. The duo are five shots off the lead with 36 holes left to play at the par-72, 6,111-yard course.

Kaley Campbell and Kady Foshaug logged the final two counting scores for the Governors with each shooting six-over 78 and finishing the day tied for 24th. Rounding out the lineup for the Govs, Maggie Glass shot a seven-over 79 and is tied for 33rd.

Playing as an individual, Abby Hirtzel made a pair of birdies and shot a seven-over 79; she also is tied for 33rd after 18 holes. Finally, while playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer shot an 85 and finished the day tied for 60th.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Abilene Christian and Yale for Saturday’s second round of the Bay Point Classic, which begins with an 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.