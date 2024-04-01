APSU Men’s Golf sit in Eleventh at Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate

Pawleys Island, SC – Jakob Falk Schollert carded a two-under 70, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a three-over 291 to finish the first round of GolWeek’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate in 11th place, Monday, at True Blue Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is one shot behind Delaware, Long Island, and Xavier, who are tied for eighth, after 18 holes at the par-72, 6,940-yard track. The Governors also have a two-stroke lead over Connecticut and James Madison, who are tied for 12th, and are three strokes ahead of 14th-place Central Arkansas.

Valparaiso leads the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate after shooting a 12-under 276. Valparaiso’s Caleb VanArragon and Kansas City’s Lucas Dutartre are tied for the individual lead after shooting six-under 66 in the opening round.

Falk Schollert carded three birdies and just one bogey en route to finishing the day tied for ninth. Daniel Love also shot a one-over 73 and finished the round tied for 33rd.

Reece Britt and Seth Smith each carded three birdies and shot two-over 74 to finish the round tied for 45th. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Payne Elkins shot an 88 and is in 100th place after one round.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Connecticut, Delaware, and Xavier for Tuesday’s second round of the GolfWeek Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, which begins with a split tee start. The APSU Govs will begin teeing off from No. 1 at 6:40am CT. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.