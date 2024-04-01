APSU Women’s Golf currently Fourth at Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate

Pawleys Island, SC – Led by a one-over 72 from Erica Scutt, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 10-over 294 and is tied for fourth place after one round at GolfWeek’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, Monday, at Caledonia Fish & Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is tied with Coastal Carolina after 18 holes at the par-71, 5,990-yard course. The Governors are one shot behind third-place USC Upstate and four shots behind second-place High Point. The APSU Govs also have a one-stroke lead on sixth-place North Dakota State and two strokes in front of Florida Gulf Coast and Ohio, who are tied for seventh.

Cal Poly leads the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate after shooting a five-over 289, and the Mustangs’ Sarah Yoo is the individual leader after shooting three-under 68.

Scutt recorded a trio of birdies and is tied for eighth in the tournament after the opening round. Kaley Campbell also fired a two-over 73 and is tied for 13th after one round.

Kady Foshaug posted a three-over 74 and is tied for 21st place, while Jillian Breedlove carded the final counting score for the Govs when she shot a four-over 75 and finished the round tied for 31st.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Maggie Glass shot a six-over 77 and finished the day tied for 51st.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Cal Poly, High Point, and USC Upstate for Tuesday’s second round of the GolfWeek Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, which begins with a split tee start. APSU will begin teeing off from No. 1 at 8:25am CT. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.