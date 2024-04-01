Montgomery County Election Commission Amanda Joslin as Administrator of Elections

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Election Commission has appointed Amanda Joslin to the Administrator of Elections position.Joslin has more than 16 years of experience working for the County’s Election Commission with her most recent position as a senior deputy clerk. She is a Clarksville High School graduate and a native of Montgomery County.

“We appreciate the applicants who applied for the position. Choosing Amanda was an unanimous decision based on her experience, passion, and preparedness to take on the role. We anticipate record turnout for the November 5th Presidential election,” stated Montgomery County Election Commission Chair Rick Longton.

“I have a fantastic team in place and have had some great leadership during my tenure with the Election Commission. I am ready to put my experience to work in a new way,” said Joslin.

The Administrator of Elections is responsible for the daily operations of the Elections Office. The duties include but are not limited to, the maintenance of voter registration files, campaign disclosure records, and other required records, instruction of poll workers, dissemination of information regarding all aspects of the electoral process, and promotion of the electoral process.

She began serving as the Administrator of Elections on March 25th after former Administrator of Elections Elizabeth Black accepted the position as the County Purchasing Director.

Joslin loves spending time with her family. She is married with four children, ranging from four to 19 years old.

For information about the Montgomery County Election Commission, visit mcgtn.org.