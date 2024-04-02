APSU Men’s Golf moves up to Fifth at Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate

Pawleys Island, SC – It was a moving day for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team. The Governors shot a three-under 285 and picked up six spots on the leaderboard to finish the second round of GolfWeek’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate tied for fifth place at True Blue Golf Club.

With a two-round score of even-par 576, the APSU Govs are tied with Connecticut after 36 holes at the par-72, 6,940-yard track. The Governors are four shots behind fourth-place North Alabama and are five shots behind Long Island and Valparaiso, who are tied for second. Austin Peay State University also has a two-stroke lead on Marshall and Kansas City, who are tied for seventh, and a four-stroke lead on Central Arkansas and Southern Illinois, who are tied for ninth.

After shooting a six-under 282 in the second round, Richmond leads the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate with an aggregate score of six-under 570. The Spiders’ Cole Ekert is the individual leader with a score of eight-under 136 through 36 holes.

After shooting a four-under 68 in the second round, Jakob Falk Schollert leads the APSU Govs and is in third place in the tournament with a two-round score of six-under 138. Falk Schollert picked up six spots on the field in the second round and is just two strokes off the lead with 18 holes left.

The biggest mover for the Governors in the second round was Reece Britt, who shot a three-under 69 and picked up 30 spots on the leaderboard. Britt is tied for 15th in the field with an aggregate score of one-under 143.

Seth Smith and Payne Elkins both carded two-over 74s in the second round to round out the counting scores for Austin Peay State University. Smith is now tied for 54th with a score of four-over 148 and Elkins is tied for 99th with a score of 162.

Closing out the lineup for the Governors, Daniel Love shot a six-over 78 and is tied for 72nd with a score of 151.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Connecticut, Kansas City, and Marshall for Wednesday’s final round of the GolfWeek Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, which begins with a 7:30am CT shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.