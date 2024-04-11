Hopkinsville Community College will hold Spring Fest movie night featuring Willy Wonka

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a showing of the original 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie on Friday, April 19th, 2024, as part of the college’s 2024 Spring Fest activity.

The free event will take place outside on the campus lawn near the college’s Rotary Learning Resource Center/Library. In case of rain, the showing will be moved indoors to the Auditorium Building, Riley Lecture Hall.

Participants are asked to arrive by 7:00pm to begin the movie at 7:30pm. The college will provide complimentary popcorn and other snacks. Golden tickets will be given to a limited number of moviegoers for special prizes.

