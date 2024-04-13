77 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis is at Lipscomb, Sunday

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Wraps Up the Regular Season at Lipscomb. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team wraps up the regular season with a Sunday Atlantic Sun Conference 10:00am match against Lipscomb at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (11-7, 7-2 ASUN) enters Sunday’s matchup after a 4-3 win at North Alabama. The Governors gained the early lead with doubles wins on courts one and three. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Stanislava Bobrovnikova and Kalais Going, 6-4 on court one, as Yu-Hua Cheng and Pauline Bruns defeated Marta Torres Rodriguez and Emma Ansorge, 7-6. The Govs split singles matches with the Lions, allowing them to take the 4-3 road win. 

Lipscomb (14-5, 6-3 ASUN) is coming off a 7-0 sweep against Bellarmine. The Bisons took the doubles point with wins on courts one and two by Sofiia Paladi and Mariya Dolzhenko, and Sasha Dobranos and Rut Galindo. The Knights fell in straight sets to the Bisons on courts one through six. 

This is the 15th meeting of Austin Peay State University and Lipscomb, with the Bisons leading the all-time series, 8-6. In the two teams’ last meeting, the Governors took a 7-0 victory last season at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team participates in the ASUN Championship, April 19-21, in Fort Myers, Florida. Opponents and match times are to be determined.

