APSU Women’s Golf heads to Alabama for ASUN Golf Championship

Clarksville, TN – After winning three times during the regular season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is set to compete in its second Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Sunday-Tuesday, on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, and Stetson make up the rest of the 12-team, 60-player field at the par-72, 6,100-yard course.

In its first ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship appearance last season, Austin Peay State University shot 929 as a team and finished 10th on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove. Kady Foshaug was the Governors’ top individual finisher, shooting 231 and finishing tied for 23rd.

Erica Scutt leads Austin Peay State University off the first tee this season with a team-leading 72.88 stroke average. Scutt has recorded a team-best 23 counting scores in 25 rounds played while posting team-bests with four rounds in the 60s and 12 rounds at even or under par during the regular season.

Scutt earned a pair of individual medalist honors during the regular season, winning at the APSU Intercollegiate and Saluki Invitational. Scutt also has posted the two best 18-hole scores by a Governor this season, shooting six-under 66 twice – those two 66s are tied for the second-best single-round scores in program history.

Kaley Campbell, who is tied for fourth on the team with a 76.04 stroke average, is next on the tee box for head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell is tied for third on the team with 20 counting scores in 25 rounds played and has posted a pair of rounds at even or under par this season.

Ranking second on the team with a 75.84 stroke average, Maggie Glass is next in line for Austin Peay State University. Glass also ranks third on the team with three rounds at even or under par this season while recording 18 counting scores in 25 rounds played. Glass has a pair of top-five finishes this season, posting a third-place finish at the Hoover Invitational and a second-place finish at the Saluki Invitational – the APSU Govs won both tournaments where Glass finished in the top five.

Next up is Kady Foshaug, who ranks second on the team with a 75.88 stroke average this year. Fosahug ranks second on the team with two rounds in the 60s and four rounds at even or under par this season; she also ranks third with 20 counting scores in 25 rounds played. In addition, Foshaug is the second Governor with an individual win this season, having shot five-under 211 to earn medalist honors at the APSU Intercollegiate.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs is Jillian Breedlove, who also is tied for fourth on the team with a 76.04 stroke average. Breedlove ranks second on the team with 21 counting scores in 25 rounds played this season while recording two rounds at even or under par.

Due to a rule adopted two seasons ago by the NCAA for women’s golf competition, Abby Hirtzel will serve as an alternate for the Governors at the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship. Hirtzel can be subbed into any spot in Austin Peay State University’s lineup at the conclusion of the first or second round. Hirtzel played to a 78.33 stroke average in three appearances with one round at even par.

GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event. For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.