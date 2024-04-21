Austin Peay State University Track and Field has excellent showing at Georgia Tech Invitational

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Georgia Tech Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The meet was highlighted by Lauren Lewis’ second-place finish in the 800M and third-place finish in the 4×400.

“This weekend presented great weather for us,” APSU head coach Asha Gibson-Smith said. “I’m pleased with the number of personal and season bests the group accumulated. With a short week ahead of us, we look forward to keeping things rolling into the Vanderbilt meet.”

Friday, Emma Tucker kicked off the meet with the Hammer throw, throwing 40.75m. She was followed by Marcia Dejesus, who threw 30.23M. Tucker then placed 20th in the shot put with a 12.11m throw, and was followed by Dejesus with a 9.00m.

Amani Sharif continued the field events with a 18th place finish in the long jump with a jump of 5.56m. Myra Ericson wrapped up field events with a 3.5m pole vault, placing 18th.

Gabrielle Miller placed 35th in the 100M with a time of 12.22. Shaye Foster competed in the 1500M, finishing with a time of 4:51.8. She was followed by Savannah Fruth (4:57.69) and Mary Kate French (5:15.93). Ashley Doyle was the lone gov competing in the 5,000m, finishing in 18:21.09.

To kick off Saturday, Sharif competed in the 200m, finishing with a time of 25.41. She was followed by Miller, who finished in 25.55. Mia McGee led the way in the 400M, placing 19th with a time of 56.27. She was followed by Alexis Arnett (57.06), Koriona Boyd (1:00.69), and Sydney Hartoin (1:01.23).

Lauren Lewis earned the APSU Govs highest finish of the day with a second-place finish in the 800m. She was followed by Foster (2:20.43) and French (2:28.37). The 4x400m team of Boyd, McGee, Lewis, and Arnett finished up the meet, finishing third with a time of 3:45.82.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team will compete in the Music City Challenge in Nashville from April 26th to 27th.