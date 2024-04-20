Nashville Sounds go down 8-2 to Omaha Storm Chasers

Nashville, TN – The long ball hurt the Nashville Sounds (10-10) as they dropped game five of the series 8-2 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-8) on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,420 at First Horizon Park.

Janson Junk (1-2) got the start for the Sounds and went 3.0 innings with the only run scoring via a solo home run from the leadoff hitter. He rebounded with four strikeouts and allowed just one additional hit in the rest of his outing.

The Sounds got on the board with an RBI single from Eric Haase in the bottom of the fourth. They crept closer with an RBI double by Francisco Mejía in the bottom of the fifth that nearly left the yard to bring the score to 3-2. Although the Sounds had just four hits, they found themselves within striking distance for much of the game.

Harold Chirino and Nolan Blackwood combined to pitch 4.0 inning and allowed four runs (two earned) and struck out five. The pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts in the game. Seven of the eight runs for Omaha were scored from home runs and four of their seven hits went over the fence.

Eric Haase had a perfect throw to second base in the second inning to nab former Sounds player, Cam Devanney on a stolen base attempt. Haase has thrown out two of the three attempted base stealers this season.

Catcher Nick Kahle worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning on only eight pitches. It was his fourth career pitching appearance and second for Nashville. Kahle has only allowed one earned run in 3.2 innings of work.

The Sounds are up three games to two on Omaha and go for the series win tomorrow afternoon. Both team’s starting pitchers are to be determined. The series finale is set for a 2:05pm first pitch on Sunday.

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian’s 13-game on-base streak came to an end with a 0-for-4 performance. Coming into the game, he had worked 13 walks on the season in 53 plate appearances which ranked 10 th in the International League and accounted for 14 percent of the team’s free passes.

in the International League and accounted for 14 percent of the team’s free passes. Tonight’s attendance of 10,420 marks the first sellout of the season at First Horizon Park and the 137 th all-time.

all-time. Eric Haase has recorded a hit in five of his last six games and has an RBI in six straight games which is the longest by a Sounds player this season.

