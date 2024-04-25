APSU Baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green Lands on John Olerud Award Watch List for Second Straight Season

Lubbock, TX – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s two-way man Lyle Miller-Green was one of 23 athletes named to the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award Watch List on Tuesday.
Miller-Green, a Burke, Virginia product, is assembling a season for the ages. After Tuesday’s game against Middle Tennessee, he is among the NCAA’s Top 10 in home runs (3rd, 23), runs scored (3rd, 63), RBI (4th, 63), and slugging percentage (3rd, .926). Miller-Green also leads the Atlantic Sun Conference in walks (31), is second in doubles (16) and on-base percentage (.512), and third in batting average (.393).
On the mound, Miller-Green has made a dramatic transformation and is 4-1 with a 7.08 ERA over eight appearances. He began the season as APSU’s midweek pitcher and claimed a 3-2 win at Mississippi State during the season’s opening week. Miller-Green returned to the Govs’ weekend rotation at Kennesaw State on March 28th after starting 15 games in the weekend rotation last season.
The Olerud Award is named for former Washington State University standout John Olerud. During the late 1980s, he succeeded as a first baseman and left-handed pitcher. He was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.
The semifinalists for the Olerud Award will be announced in mid-May, and the five finalists will be announced during the NCAA tournament. The winner will be announced on June 17th, and the College Baseball Foundation will present the award later this year.
For more information on the Olerud Award, visit the College Baseball Foundation website at www.collegebaseballhall.org
2024 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award Watch List
- Ethan Bates, Louisiana Tech
- Carson Benge, Oklahoma State
- Jac Caglianone, Florida
- Connor Grotyohann, Rhode Island
- Tommy Hopfe, Fresno State
- Kyle Johnson, Duke
- Cameron Jones, Georgia Tech
- Malachi Lott, Sam Houston State
- Lyle Miller-Green, Austin Peay
- Christian Mitchelle, Cincinnati
- Trey Morgan, Virginia Military
- Justin Murray, Houston
- Brock Murtha, Navy
- DJ Newman, Bowling Green
- Erik Paulsen, Stony Brook
- Will Rogers, Michigan
- Austin Smith, San Diego
- Kade Snell, Alabama
- Ryan Sprock, Elon
- Nolan Stevens, Mississippi State
- Payton Tolle, TCU
- Mitch Voit, Michigan