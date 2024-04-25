APSU Baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green Lands on John Olerud Award Watch List for Second Straight Season

Lubbock, TX – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s two-way man Lyle Miller-Green was one of 23 athletes named to the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award Watch List on Tuesday.

Miller-Green, a Burke, Virginia product, is assembling a season for the ages. After Tuesday’s game against Middle Tennessee, he is among the NCAA’s Top 10 in home runs (3rd, 23), runs scored (3rd, 63), RBI (4th, 63), and slugging percentage (3rd, .926). Miller-Green also leads the Atlantic Sun Conference in walks (31), is second in doubles (16) and on-base percentage (.512), and third in batting average (.393).

With 15 regular-season games remaining, Miller-Green’s 23 home runs are three shy of breaking the Austin Peay State University single-season record set in 2019 by alumnus Parker Phillips. His 64 RBI are tied for seventh most in program history, 18 shy of breaking the program record, and his 63 runs scored are sixth most in program history, nine shy of breaking the record.



On the mound, Miller-Green has made a dramatic transformation and is 4-1 with a 7.08 ERA over eight appearances. He began the season as APSU’s midweek pitcher and claimed a 3-2 win at Mississippi State during the season’s opening week. Miller-Green returned to the Govs’ weekend rotation at Kennesaw State on March 28th after starting 15 games in the weekend rotation last season.



The Olerud Award is named for former Washington State University standout John Olerud. During the late 1980s, he succeeded as a first baseman and left-handed pitcher. He was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.



The semifinalists for the Olerud Award will be announced in mid-May, and the five finalists will be announced during the NCAA tournament. The winner will be announced on June 17th, and the College Baseball Foundation will present the award later this year.



For more information on the Olerud Award, visit the College Baseball Foundation website at www.collegebaseballhall.org

2024 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award Watch List

Ethan Bates, Louisiana Tech

Carson Benge, Oklahoma State

Jac Caglianone, Florida

Connor Grotyohann, Rhode Island

Tommy Hopfe, Fresno State

Kyle Johnson, Duke

Cameron Jones, Georgia Tech

Malachi Lott, Sam Houston State

Lyle Miller-Green, Austin Peay

Christian Mitchelle, Cincinnati

Trey Morgan, Virginia Military

Justin Murray, Houston

Brock Murtha, Navy

DJ Newman, Bowling Green

Erik Paulsen, Stony Brook

Will Rogers, Michigan

Austin Smith, San Diego

Kade Snell, Alabama