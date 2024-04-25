Clarksville Gears Up for the Ultimate BBQ Showdown at Hilltop Supermarket’s 2024 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off

Clarksville, TN – The savory scent of barbecue smoke will once again fill the air as Hilltop Supermarket prepares to host the highly anticipated Hilltop Supermarket 2024 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off on May 3rd and 4th.

Located just outside of Clarksville, Tennessee, this annual event pays homage to the late Dwayne Byard, a beloved community member known for his passion for grilling and generosity.

As tradition dictates, the cook-off festivities will kick off on Friday, May 3rd, at 5:30pm. Attendees can groove to the tunes of a live 70s- 80s Tribute Band while enjoying games and prizes from 6:00pm until 9:00pm. Of course, the star of the show will be the mouthwatering barbecue and ribs available for purchase, ensuring that guests satisfy their cravings for smoky flavors.

For the early birds eager to sink their teeth into some freshly grilled goodness, fresh BBQ will be available for purchase starting at 10:30am on Friday. But the real excitement unfolds on Saturday, May 4th, when the BBQ Cook-Off officially commences. Teams will vie for top honors in categories such as chicken, ribs, pork, beef brisket, and dessert, with turn-in times staggered throughout the day.

The competition promises to be fierce, with cash prizes awaiting the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in each category, along with coveted trophy prizes. The Grand Champion, crowned at the end of the day, will earn bragging rights as the ultimate pitmaster.

The Turn-In Times are as follows:

11:00am Chicken

11:30pm Ribs

12:00pm Pork

12:30 Brisket

1:00pm Dessert (Optional Cash Prize)

Behind the scenes, a dedicated Judging Team comprising local community members will meticulously evaluate each entry, considering flavor, tenderness, and presentation. The winners will be announced after 2:00pm, adding more anticipation to an already thrilling event.

Whether you’re a seasoned barbecue aficionado or simply looking for a fun-filled weekend activity, the Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off is a must-attend event for all. So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and join in the festivities as the community comes together to celebrate the joy of barbecue and honor the memory of a cherished neighbor.

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Freds. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery county area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.