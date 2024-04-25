67.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 15th–29th, 2024

Partly Sunny - Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Get ready for a week of changing weather patterns in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

On Thursday, there will be increasing clouds, with temperatures reaching a high near 71°F. A slight chance of showers is expected Thursday night, mainly after midnight, with temperatures dropping to around 54°F.

As we move into Friday, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80°F.

It remains mostly cloudy Friday night, with temperatures around 67°F.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing to a high near 82°F. Expect breezy conditions, with a south wind around 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.

It will be partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low of around 66°F.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, and temperatures rise to near 84°F. South winds continue, gusting up to 30 mph.

There may be a slight chance of showers Sunday night after 1:00am, with temperatures hovering around 67°F.

Heading into the work week on Monday, there’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with partly sunny skies and a high near 79°F.

The chance of rain on Monday night is 60 percent, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. The temperature will be about 61°F.

Overall, the weekend ahead in Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a mix of conditions, from cloudy skies and showers to sunny spells and possible thunderstorms.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for weather updates as the week progresses.

Clarksville Gears Up for the Ultimate BBQ Showdown at Hilltop Supermarket's 2024 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off
