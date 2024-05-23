Roxy Regional Theatre Announces Auditions for Season 42’s ‘Matilda The Musical’

Clarksville, TN – Local auditions for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Season 42 opening production of Matilda The Musical, as well as the rest of the upcoming season, will be held over three days this June.

Auditions are by appointment only and will occur at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. The dates include Friday, June 21st (12:00pm to 4:00pm), Saturday, June 22nd (9:00am to 12:00pm), and Sunday, June 23rd (2:00pm to 6:00pm).

For young artists interested in auditioning for Matilda The Musical, the Roxy will hold a “Matilda Workshop” on Saturday, June 15th, from 10:00am to 12:00pm. During this workshop, young talent will learn more about what to expect in the audition and how to audition. At the end, there will be a Q&A for parents/guardians to have their questions answered about the audition process, rehearsal process, and more.

If interested in auditioning, please email your headshot and resume with your preferred audition date to casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org by noon on Wednesday, June 19th. Space is limited, so submit early, as there is no guarantee you will get a time slot. If you are unable to attend in person, virtual auditions will be accepted at the same email address.

Auditionees should prepare a 60-second monologue and two contrasting 32-bar cuts. Youth interested in auditioning for Matilda The Musical can either use one of the songs that will be taught at the workshop or choose their own. Please bring sheet music with you for the accompanist and a hard copy of your headshot and resume on the day of your audition.

All auditionees will be asked to list any potential conflicts on their audition form.

Productions have a shorter rehearsal period, so rehearsals are typically Monday through Friday during the day and evenings and Saturday afternoons. However, efforts will be made to work around schedules as needed.

For questions or more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org or email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.