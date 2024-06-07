Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Isaac Haney Named to ASUN Winter Winners for Life Team

Jacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball’s Isaac Haney was named to the 2023-24 Atlantic Sun Conference Winter Winners for Life Team, the league announced Wednesday.

The ASUN Winners For Life teams are composed of one student-athlete from each of the conference’s 14 institutions who displays excellence on and off the playing surface.

The teams honor a campus citizen who is respected as one who shares and demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: education, honesty, student-athlete experience, fairness, health, ambition, respect, diversity, inclusion, leadership, responsibility, and sportsmanship.

A junior guard for the APSU Govs, Haney started 18-of-23 games for Austin Peay State University during his first season in Clarksville after becoming eligible in mid-December due to the NCAA’s new mid-season transfer rule.

The West Plains, Missouri native averaged 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in the Govs’ backcourt and had 11 double-figure scoring performances during the 2023-24 campaign, including a career-high 32 points in a win at North Alabama on February 17th.

Off the court, Haney has logged countless hours giving back to the Clarksville and Montgomery County communities in ways such as: reading stories and speaking at numerous local elementary and middle schools around Clarksville, coaching participants in the Buddy Ball program, painting pumpkins in the fall which were used to raise money for local nonprofit organizations assisting with breast cancer research, participating in “Peayple in the Community” which organized toys for children of all ages to be given to families for Christmas, welcoming fans to the new F&M Bank Arena Grand Opening, assisting in Manna Café by helping to bag non-perishable food items to be given to families in need, and much more.

Academically, Haney is a two-time Dean’s List recipient in as many semesters at Austin Peay.

Haney is the first Austin Peay State University men’s basketball player to be selected to the ASUN Winners for Life Team.

2023-24 ASUN Winter Winners for Life Team

Isaac Haney, Austin Peay – Men’s Basketball

Ike Boling, Bellarmine – Men’s Indoor Track & Field

Kobe Gill, Central Arkansas – Men’s Indoor Track & Field

Alice Recanati , EKU – Women’s Basketball

Kierra Adams, FGCU – Women’s Basketball

Mya Bodrato, Jacksonville – Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Will Pruitt, Lipscomb – Men’s Basketball

Alexis Callins, North Alabama – Women’s Basketball

Ashley Cozad, North Florida – Women’s Swimming & Diving

Danielle Melilli, Queens – Women’s Swimming & Diving

Jalen Blackmon, Stetson – Men’s Basketball

