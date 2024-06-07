Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month for April, Joe Maynard’s JCM Management, Inc.

Clarksville, TN – Joe Maynard’s JCM Management, Inc. was recently selected as the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Veteran Business of the Month. Shelby’s Trio is the best local representative of a Clarksville-based holding company.

“We opened Shelby’s Trio on February 15th, 2023, the date of our 40th anniversary,” Maynard said. “It was always Cat’s dream to own a restaurant and bar. I admit I might have overbuilt just a bit.

“The point of the restaurant – as you may know, we’re big supporters of our Veterans, so we thought if we could build a destination restaurant, maybe we could keep some of our Fort Campbell soldiers and airmen from having to drive to Nashville, which would be a lot safer for them, and benefit the local economy.”

Shelby’s Trio houses three concepts in one building. Joe’s Garage is Americana with a sports bar vibe. Trattoria di Cat is elevated Italian – great for date night, and Skyline 500 is a rooftop bar with a very cool view of downtown.

“Like every business, it started with a bang, then slowed down a little,” Maynard said. “There are peaks and valleys, but it’s trending up, and we feel like it’s going in the right direction. The word is getting out, and we’re improving on social meetings, which is helping.

“People seem to like our food, and we’re always striving to be better. Loretta is focused on private events, and she’s helping me to develop our catering business. Juan Peralta is our executive chef and general manager, and I’m proud to say my grandson, Joe C. Maynard, Jr., who just got out of the 160th is now our front-of-the-house manager.”

Maynard says the intent was always for this to be a family business. His grandson used to sit with Cat, and they would talk and dream about the restaurant they would someday own together.

“It has been a passion of his for half his life,” Maynard said. “He was in the Army for six years, and this was the right opportunity at the right time. Cat had twelve years of service, and I’m retired. I was an Army Corps of Engineers soldier. I was a construction engineer, and a nuclear power guy, then I became a fossil fuel guy. Critical infrastructure became my thing, high voltage electrical systems, mechanical, and all that.”

Often Maynard was the only soldier in the Command with his particular MOS, in places like Panama and Berlin. He received early retirement after eighteen years, when Cat was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

“I’m from Nashville,” Maynard said. “We moved to Clarksville so our grand-kids could have some property to be on, and then we fell in love with the town, and the people, and APSU. Our criteria for living was we had to be close to a major military base, and within an hour of the Veterans Administration. That’s all up here now. And, of course, I would never live in a state that had a state income tax.”

At this point, Maynard is semi-retired from his engineering business. “I focus on JCM Management,” Maynard said. “I have my racing business. We also own Wraps & Threads, a swag co. We have Queen City Restaurant Equipment, and Craft Point, which is a custom millwork company in Pennsylvania. All that, the racing and the restaurant keeps me busy.”

He is also a partner in Leatherwood Distillery, and will be doing some additional branding at Joe’s Garage. There is also an upcoming official announcement that he is one of the owners of Michael Waltrip Brewing.

“Shelby’s Trio is meant to be a legacy business, and that takes some vision,” Maynard said. “I’m convinced we’ll stay in it for at least ten years, then we’ll see what happens. We think the restaurant will do well as the arena comes more on line, and downtown living continues to develop. We’ll just keep adapting to the community and moving forward. With the growth of APSU, the arena, and all the rest, we should be able to grow the restaurant steadily for years to come.”