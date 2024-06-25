87.9 F
News

Clarksville Police Department requests help from the public to Identify Person of Interest

By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an incident that occurred on June 21st, 2024, at approximately 2:30pm in the parking lot of Target, 2823 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

CPD detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest, a female who is seen on video cameras and may have information regarding the incident being investigated.

She is a white female wearing white pants, a black open sweater, a blue shirt, and sunglasses. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this woman.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neal at 931.648.0656, ext. 5538, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

