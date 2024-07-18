Austin Peay State University Volleyball, Beach Volleyball Programs Earn 2024 AVCA Team Academic Awards

Lexington, KY – For the fifth-straight year, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball and beach volleyball programs earned American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Awards, sponsored by INTENT, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Governors volleyball team posted a team grade-point average of 3.74 and 3.75 during the fall and spring semesters, respectively, marking their 21st and 22nd-straight semesters with a 3.0 GPA or better. Austin Peay State University’s AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll award is its fifth straight, ninth in the last 10 years, and 12th all-time.

In addition, the APSU Govs beach volleyball team posted a 3.75 GPA in the fall and a 3.80 GPA in the spring to mark their 14th and 15th-straight semesters with a 3.0 GPA or better. The Governors were one of nine Division I beach volleyball teams to earn the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll award, marking the sixth time it has received this honor in the program’s eight-year history.

Austin Peay State University’s volleyball and beach volleyball teams were among more than 1,400 collegiate and high school programs that earned recognition during the 2023-24 season. The award, created in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

“We are pleased that the record-setting success of the 2023-24 season on the court has extended to the classroom, too, as evidenced by more programs earning the Team Academic Award than ever before,” said AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon. “This is a great example of how committed our coaches are when it comes to helping their players reach their full potential as both students and athletes.”