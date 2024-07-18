Republican Joe Smith Receives Endorsement from Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant for District 68

Clarksville, TN – With great pride and enthusiasm, I offer my endorsement of Republican Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Smith as our next State Representative for District 68. Joe’s lifetime of dedication to our community and proven track record of service make him the ideal candidate to replace Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson, who is retiring this year.

Joe has served people his whole adult life, from his time in the Marine Corps to putting his life on the line as a firefighter and emergency medical responder to representing our community on the Montgomery County Commission. He is a small business owner and a devoted husband and father to his wife, Una, and their children. Having gotten to know him over the past several years, I am honored to call him a friend.

There is no doubt that Joe’s immense experience, both running a business and serving as a County Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tempore, makes him the best choice to represent District 68. He possesses a unique understanding of local issues, policymaking, and budgeting that sets him apart.

Couple that with his proven record of being a team builder and working tirelessly to solve problems without placing an additional burden on taxpayers, and the choice to vote for Joe is clear. I’ve personally worked with him on several infrastructure improvement projects, and he has repeatedly demonstrated his strong ethical character and devotion to improving the quality of life for the people of Clarksville-Montgomery County.

There isn’t another candidate running for District 68 that I would trust to be as strong a voice for us in Nashville. Joe Smith will speak for Clarksville-Montgomery County. He will defend our rights and support education, veterans, first responders and fight to get us much needed infrastructure improvements. I trust Joe to represent all of us, and I will be casting my vote for Joe Smith to be our next State Representative for District 68 in the August 1st Republican Primary.

Jeff Bryant

Highway Supervisor