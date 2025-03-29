Senate Democrats Block Marsha Blackburn Resolution Condemning Violence Against Tesla

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor before and after Senate Democrats blocked her resolution condemning the recent acts of violence, arson, and domestic terrorism committed against Tesla properties throughout the United States.

Remarks As Prepared

Elon Musk Is a Patriot for Tackling One of the Biggest Threats our Nation Faces: $36 Trillion in Debt

Mr. President, there can be no doubt that Elon Musk is a patriot. He has revolutionized entire industries with his companies—from PayPal and Tesla to SpaceX and Neuralink.

Across his businesses, there are a lot of things he could be working on. But when President Trump asked him to join the administration, he answered the call and committed himself to serving the American people.

In many ways, he is tackling one of the biggest threats our nation faces: our $36 trillion debt. Elon understands that our fiscal path is unsustainable.

Today, we are spending more money to service our debt than to fund our entire military.

And as our debt grows, it will become more and more difficult to fund basic government functions.

That’s why he is leading the Department of Government Efficiency: to rein in reckless spending and put our country on a better fiscal path.

So far, DOGE has had a lot of success. In just two months, they have discovered $130 billion in potential savings by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government.

They hope that number will reach $2 trillion by Independence Day next year—our nation’s 250th birthday.

The Radical Left Is Targeting Elon Musk for Helping President Trump

Every American should be applauding this effort. Our children and grandchildren’s future depends on it.

But because Elon is helping President Donald J. Trump, he has become a target for the radical Left—which has launched a domestic terrorism campaign against his company, Tesla.

In Las Vegas, suspects set Tesla vehicles on fire with Molotov cocktails.

In Oregon, a man shot up a Tesla dealership.

And across the country, Tesla owners have had their cars destroyed with arson and vandalism.

Now, Democrat-aligned groups are organizing a “Global Day of Action” on Saturday to target Tesla.

Democrats Are Eerily Silent While the Left Launches Domestic Terrorism Campaign Against Tesla

The reason for this campaign is simple: In November, the American people rejected the Left’s radical agenda.

They’ve lost the debate. But instead of making a better pitch to voters, they are trying to stop Republicans with violence and intimidation.

The Democrats spent the last four years denouncing domestic terrorism and supporting electric vehicles, yet now they are eerily silent.

And when they do comment, they celebrate Tesla’s setbacks.

Tim Walz—Democrats’ failed vice presidential candidate—claimed he gets a daily “boost” from checking on Tesla’s stock price, which has declined amid the terrorism campaign.

Democrat ally and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel seemed to endorse the violence, sarcastically telling his audience, “Don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles.”

Last week, Democrat congresswoman Jasmine Crockett said that all she wants for her birthday is to “see Elon taken down.”

Democrats Must Condemn Political Violence Against Tesla

This rhetoric is inexcusable. And as the world’s greatest legislative body, we should jointly condemn political violence.

That’s why I am asking for unanimous consent to pass my resolution that condemns the horrific acts of violence, arson, and domestic terrorism committed against Tesla dealerships and facilities across the country.

There is absolutely no reason why Democrats should oppose this resolution. They should join Republicans and let the United States Senate speak with one voice: political violence and domestic terrorism have no place in our country.