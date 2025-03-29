APSU Track and Fields’s Foster Dominates Steeplechase on Opening Day in Birmingham

Birmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field sophomore Shaye Foster won the 2000-meter steeplechase on the first day of the UAB Spring Invite, Friday, at the UAB Track and Filed Facility.

Foster raced a 7:27.85 steeplechase to beat her opponent by two-and-a-half seconds. The Governors also collected a pair of Top 5 finishes in the 4×200-meter relays with the first group of Isis Banks, Busiwa Asinga, Seven Pettus, and Taylin Segree finishing second with a time of 1:39.80. The second team of Alexis Arnett, Amani Sharif, Gabrielle Miller, and Mia McGee earning a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:40.52.

Lastly, Marcioa Dejesus highlighted a trio of Governors competing in the hammer throw, with a 36.08-meter toss to finish 12th, while Emma Tucker placed 13th with a 33.97-meter mark.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team concludes their stay at Alabama-Birmingham’s meet tomorrow morning.

The Schedule

Saturday

5,000-meter, discus (9 a.m.)

Pole Vault, High Jump, long jump (11 a.m.)

4×100-meter relay (12 p.m.)

1500-meter (12:30 p.m.)

100-meter hurdles (1 p.m.)

400-meter dash (1:30 p.m.)

100-meter dash (2 p.m.)

Shot put, triple jump, 800-meter (2:30 p.m.)

400-meter hurdles (3 p.m.)

200-meter dash (3:30 p.m.)

4×400-meter relay (4 p.m.)

