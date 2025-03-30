Marsha Blackburn Report: Condemning the Radical Left’s Attacks on Tesla

Washington, D.C. – Elon Musk is a patriot who has revolutionized entire industries with his innovation. When President Donald J. Trump asked Elon to join his administration, he answered the call and committed himself to serving the American people.

Unfortunately, he has now become a target for the radical Left, which has launched a domestic terrorism campaign against his company, Tesla.

This week, I spoke on the Senate floor about the violent, criminal, and politically motivated attacks by the radical Left targeting Tesla vehicles and facilities. Instead of siding with common sense, Senate Democrats blocked my resolution that condemns these horrific acts of violence, arson, and domestic terrorism.

Weekly Rundown

This week, I hosted a telephone town hall with thousands of Middle and East Tennesseeans who are so pleased with President Trump’s actions to secure our border and hold the federal government accountable for spending taxpayer dollars wisely. The Trump administration is already Making America Safe Again, and Tennesseans can sleep better at night knowing they have a president who is working around the clock to make their communities safer. Read more here.

Since Inauguration Day, President Donald J. Trump and congressional Republicans have been hard at work eliminating waste, reining in bureaucracy, and making government accountable to We the People. To date, the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has identified $130 billion in potential savings for American taxpayers on everything from federal leases for empty office buildings to millions in anti-American DEI programs. In November, voters made their voices clear: Government should protect the interests of the American people—not the Washington Swamp. By taking back control of our federal agencies from unions, we can help ensure that happens. Read more about this in my weekly column here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, I sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following reports that Hurricane Helene victims had their FEMA disaster payments stolen by fraudsters. FEMA must do everything in its power to ensure Tennesseans get the assistance they deserve. Read more here.