APSU Men’s Golf Travels West for Memphis Intercollegiate Showdown

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a match-play event last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU)men’s golf team returns to traditional stroke play in its penultimate event of the regular season when it competes at the Memphis Intercollegiate: Spirited by Old Dominick, Monday and Tuesday, at Colonial Country Club in Memphis, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference rival Central Arkansas at the par-72, 7,334-yard track. Belmont, Dayton, Illinois, Illinois State, Lindenwood, Memphis, Missouri State, Morehead State, Samford, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Tennessee State, UT Martin, and Western Kentucky round out the 16-team, 84-player field.

Coming off a 3-0 weekend in match play at the Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate, Patton Samuels leads the Governors off the first tee in the Bluff City. Samuels leads the Govs with a 69.95 scoring average, 10 rounds in the 60s, and 15 rounds at even or under par this season. In addition, Samuels is the only Governor to record a counting score in all 20 rounds played this season.

APSU’s Seth Smith is next in line and ranks second on the team with a 72.20 scoring average this season. Smith also ranks second on the team with five rounds in the 60s, 11 rounds at even or under par, and a counting score in 19 of 20 rounds played this season.

Ranking third on the team with a 73.40 scoring average this season, Reece Britt is next up for head coach Easton Key. Britt has tallied one round in the 60s, eight rounds at even or under par, and 16 counting scores in 20 rounds played this season.

Freshman Grady Cox is next in line for Austin Peay State University and has a 74.80 scoring average this season. Cox has appeared in every event for the Govs this season, recording two rounds in the 60s, six rounds at even or under par, and 16 counting scores in 20 rounds played.

Finally, freshman Parker Elkins makes his debut in Austin Peay’s lineup after competing in match play at Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate last week. Elkins has not played a stroke-play event for the Govs but has tallied a 2-2 record in match play this season.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Illinois State and Western Kentucky for the first two rounds of the Memphis Intercollegiate, which begins Monday with an 8:30am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

