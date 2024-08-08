Clarksville Gas & Water observes National 811 Day

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) joins the country to observe National 811 Day or 8/11 on the calendar! This date serves as a natural reminder for homeowners and excavators to place a free call to 811 at least prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

Every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged because someone began digging without first contacting 811, which can lead to utility outages, expensive repairs, or catastrophic consequences.

When calling 811, a Tennessee 811 dispatcher receives your call and notifies the appropriate utility companies of your intent to dig. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both, to help you avoid damaging a line.

Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online at www.tn811.com. Even small projects around the home, such as installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree, and laying a patio, are just some examples of digging projects that require a free 811 request at least three working days before breaking ground.

“Thank you for joining the national effort on August 11th and throughout the year to call 811 before you dig to have underground utility lines marked,” said Mark Riggins, Gas & Water General Manager. “Calling 811 is imperative to help prevent damaging our vital utility services, avoid costly repairs and most importantly to protect our families and community.”

Clarksville Gas & Water invites the community to visit its customer service centers on Friday, August 9th, at 2215 Madison Street or 111 Cunningham Lane for information about safe digging practices and or go online to learn more at www.clarksvillegw.com, www.811beforeyoudig.com or www.tn811.com.

About Tennessee 811

Tennessee 811 is a non-profit Tennessee corporation established in 1983, whose mission is to act as an advance notification service to operators of underground facilities anywhere within the state. Tennessee 811 is governed by a Board of Directors and an Operating Committee.

Tennessee 811 is the only such service in Tennessee and is recognized as the official 811 service for Tennessee.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com