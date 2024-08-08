77.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, August 8, 2024
HomeClarksville LivingCommunity Celebrates Diversity, Unity at BLK Clarksville's Juneteenth Block Party
Clarksville LivingEvents

Community Celebrates Diversity, Unity at BLK Clarksville’s Juneteenth Block Party

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
The Dagan family
The Dagan family

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – There was a huge turnout for BLK Clarksville’s 4th annual Juneteenth Block Party.

Organizer Tiffany Perkins said, “We’ve got seventy vendor participants, lots of live music with everything from Country to Soul. We also have NAACP Image Award artist Tim Gent about to perform. He’s a local artist who has been working with lots of big names.

“We appreciate everyone coming out despite the heat. They’ve been supporting all the vendors, and this is a great location. There is plenty of space for people to enjoy the shopping and entertainment, and it’s all close to parking.

“The purpose of today is the community supporting, promoting, and empowering black people, black culture, and black togetherness. We have a diverse group of people here, both on the vendor side and the attendees. Juneteenth should be for everybody, and we appreciate that we can do this for the community.”

Photo Gallery

 

Previous article
Clarksville Gas & Water observes National 811 Day
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online