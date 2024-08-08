Nashville Sounds take down Indianapolis Indians, 3-1

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (58-52, 20-15) got back to their winning ways on Thursday night, taking a 3-1 triumph over the Indianapolis Indians (50-57, 17-17) in their throwback uniforms at First Horizon Park.

Though Indianapolis got on the scoreboard first, Vinny Capra provided all the pop the Sounds offense would need. In the bottom of the first, the Sounds shortstop got a hold of a Jared Jones (0-1) fastball and put it over the left field wall to give Nashville a 2-1 lead.

In his next at bat, Capra launched another homer, almost to the exact same spot as his first, to extend the Sounds’ lead to two runs in the third. It was his third multi-homer game of his career and the seventh by a Nashville hitter this season.

The three runs turned out to be plenty enough, thanks to a pair of gems turned in by Sounds pitchers. Chad Patrick (11-1) continued his stellar season with five innings in the start. He struck out six while giving up just three hits, allowing an unearned run in the first before putting up four zeros on the line score. Patrick became the first pitcher in Triple-A to reach 11 wins on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.83.

After Patrick exited, Taylor Clarke (S, 1) tossed four scoreless innings for the save. The right-hander was nearly perfect, giving up just one hit while striking out three and not allowing a walk. He faced one batter over the minimum, turning away the Indians about as quick as they got to the plate.

Outside of Capra’s two home runs, Tyler Black also added a pair of hits, including a late ground-rule double. Francisco Mejía singled to extend his on-base streak to 13 games. Both teams combined for just nine total hits in a quick ball game – the time of game was exactly two hours.

Tomorrow, Logan Henderson makes his Triple-A debut after being promoted to Nashville from Biloxi earlier today. Indianapolis’ starter is to be announced. The first pitch on Friday is set for 6:35pm central in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Chad Patrick (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) picked up his 11 th win while lowering his ERA to 2.83 with Nashville this season. The Indiana native leads the International League in a multitude of categories, including ERA, wins, opponent batting average (.213) and WHIP (1.08). He also ranks among league leaders in strikeouts (T-3 rd , 102) and innings pitched (T-4 th , 101.2).

win while lowering his ERA to 2.83 with Nashville this season. The Indiana native leads the International League in a multitude of categories, including ERA, wins, opponent batting average (.213) and WHIP (1.08). He also ranks among league leaders in strikeouts (T-3 , 102) and innings pitched (T-4 , 101.2). Vinny Capra (2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI) had his third multi-homer game of his career and first at the Triple-A level. He homered twice in two games with Double-A New Hampshire, on June 13, 2021 at Portland and July 14th, 2021 at Hartford.

Taylor Clarke (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) turned in his second 4.0 scoreless inning performance this season. He also pitched four scoreless innings on June 2nd at Memphis (4 H, 0 BB, 4 K).

Francisco Mejía extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a single. The Sounds catcher/designated hitter has reached in every game played since July 2nd. He’s batting .275 (14-for-51) with a .313 on-base percentage and .814 OPS during the streak.

