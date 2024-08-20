Clarksville Obituary: Minnie W. Haynes

Clarksville, TN – Minnie Irene Weaver Haynes, age 83, of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away on Monday, August 19th, 2024.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, August 23rd, 2024, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Minnie entered this life on December 29th, 1940, in Scottsville, KY to the late William and Evelyn Steenburger Weaver. She worked for Fort Campbell as a budget analyst.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Finis Haynes, and siblings, (brother) Randy Weaver, (sisters) Juanita Pulliam, Josephine Brown, and Wanda Willoughby.

Survivors include her children, Mark Haynes, and April Hamilton; grandchildren, Ashley Hamilton Laymon (Duane), Megan Hamilton, and Sydney Hamilton; one great-grandson, Alexander Laymon.

Pallbearers will be Mark Haynes, Greg Winters, Bryan Sivels, Colton Sivels, Duane Laymon, Sean Palmer, Dakota Carter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

One of Minnie’s Favorite Poems