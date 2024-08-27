Clarksville Comic & Anime Convention Returns This September with Star-Studded Lineup

Clarksville, TN – The highly anticipated Clarksville Comic & Anime Convention is set to return on September 14th and 15th, 2024, at the Quality Inn on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Running from 10:00am to 4:00pm on both days, this family-friendly event promises a weekend packed with excitement for comic book, anime, and pop culture enthusiasts.

For just $10.00 per day, attendees will gain access to an incredible assortment of over 100,000 comic books, toys, movie posters, Magic cards, anime, manga, bladed weapons, wrestling memorabilia, and much more. Free parking is available on-site, making it an affordable outing for all.

One of the convention’s highlights will be a massive $10,000 merchandise raffle on Sunday. A lucky winner will take home an entire booth’s worth of collectible items, including comic books, trade paperbacks, autographs, toys, sports memorabilia, and more. Be sure to bring a truck for this incredible prize! The drawing will be at 3:00pm.

On Sunday, as a special thank you, all military personnel, police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, teachers, and their families can attend the convention free of charge with valid ID. College students with ID also receive free admission on Sunday.

The event will feature notable guest appearances, including:

Roberto Yun Rodriguez, animator for Family Guy, Gravity Falls, Scooby-Doo Mystery Incorporated, and Ultimate Spider-Man

Jay Oliveras, artist known for Sonic the Hedgehog and Punisher: War Zone

Jonathan Densk, animator for CUPHEADS, Space Jam, and Disenchanted

Chubby Dudley, ECW Wrestling star

Santiago Cirilo, actor from The Walking Dead and Nashville

Sam Payne, artist for Archie Comics

Ricky Blalock, cover artist for Monster Magazine

Whether you’re looking for rare collectibles, autographs, or simply a fun day out with the family, the Clarksville Comic & Anime Convention is not to be missed.

For more details, updates, and a complete guest list, visit www.comiccityconventions.com