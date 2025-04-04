79.6 F
Austin Peay State University Softball crushes Bellarmine 8-0

APSU SoftballMurfreesboro, TN – Led by Samantha Miener’s second shutout of the season and a perfect stellar plate performance by Sammie Sheladner, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team opened its Atlantic Sun Conference series against Bellarmine with an 8-0 victory against the Knights, Friday, at Middle Tennessee’s Blue Raider Softball Field.

The scoring came early and often for Austin Peay (29-6, 7-3 ASUN) who is now just one win away from the fifth 30-win season in program history, as the Governors scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, after Miener and company retired Bellarmine (4-23, 0-10 ASUN) in order to begin the contest.

Kylie Campbell and Macee Roberts both tallied one-out singles in the bottom of the opening frame, with a Sammie Shelander double down the left field line driving in Campbell for the day’s first run and advancing Robert to third. Leski then swapped places with Shelander to drive in a pair of scores. Brie Howar then hit a double to center field to drive in APSU’s fourth and final run of the frame.

After a scoreless second and third inning, the Governors extended their lead with Skylar Sheridan tucking a ball over the left field wall for her second home run of the season – and in a week’s span – to drive in Kayleigh Roper, who reached on a two-out single, and herself on the play. 

In the bottom of the fifth, Macee Roberts led the inning off with a double, before Shelander homered for the third time this season to bring up the run-rule victory. 

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 29-6 on the season, which now stands alone as the fifth-most in program history. Head coach Kassie Stanfill also now has three of the top five winningest seasons in program history during her seven-year career at the helm of Governors softball.

The Governors shutout marked its seventh of the season and third against Bellarmine in four games. 

APSU’s Samantha Miener now has a team-best 10 wins this season, tied for the 23rd-most by a pitcher in a single season in program history.

Samantha Miener’s 26-career wins also are 12th all-time, as she surpasses former teammate Harley Mullins (2020-22). 

Sammie Shelander led the Governors and tied her career-high with three hits, her second three-hit performance of the season and fifth of her career.

Sammie Shelander’s three RBI are tied for her second-most of the season.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes the series against the Knights with a doubleheader tomorrow at 1:00pm at the Blue Raider Softball Field.  

