Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 5th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing ditch cleaning along SR 48.

On April 8th, 2025, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 48 for ditch cleaning (MM 6.7 – 6.9). Flaggers will be present, and one lane will remain open at all times.

Montgomery County – SR 12

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 12 for sidewalk and crosswalk replacement at Crossland Avenue and Riverside Drive intersection (SR 12) (MM 13.8).

Pavement work.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 12 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation for a commercial entrance (MM 7.4 – 7.8).

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Montgomery County – SR 238

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

Davidson County – I-24

Resurfacing and bridge repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for bridge texture coating and resurfacing (MM 46.6 – 50).

Digital sign replacement.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be right lane closures on I-24 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement as part of the Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (MM 55 – 57).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

Nightly 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance (MM 194 – 196).

Curb ramp upgrades.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 westbound for ADA curb ramp upgrades at the Exit 205 off-ramp to 46th Avenue and West Nashville.

Pavement evaluation.

4/8, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an outside lane closure on I-40 eastbound for coring and pavement evaluation (MM 208 – 210).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternate lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).

Daily, there will be a lane shift on 12th Avenue for bridge repair work.

Various construction activities.

4/7 – 4/9, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 for removing temporary barrier walls (MM 214 – 218).

Digital sign replacement.

4/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2).

Davidson County – I-440

Streetlight conversion.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-440 in both directions for LED streetlight conversion from Charlotte Avenue to South Lyle Lane and ramps 1, 1A, and 3 (MM 36.12 – 36.15).

Davidson County – I-65

Overhead sign installation.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures for overhead sign footing installation on I-65 northbound (MM 79.8).

Davidson County Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

4/3 – 4/6, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures in both directions on I-65 for paving and construction work.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

