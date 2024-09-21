Clarksville Police Department seeks Public’s Help in Locating Suspect in Homicide of 18-Year-Old Carlos Wills

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Davontay Tyrek Spencer of Clarksville. He was present at the time of the shooting on September 10th, 2024, when 18-year-old Carlos Wills of Lebanon Tennessee was shot and his body was located on Ash Ridge Drive.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department have taken out warrants for Spencer, charging him with Accessory after the Fact, Theft of Motor Vehicle, and Driving on Suspended License.

His bond has been set at $100,000. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Davontay Spencer is asked to call 911.

CPD Detective Carlton is the lead investigator and anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact him at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.