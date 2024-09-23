Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 23rd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 23rd, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Nora is a beautiful Great Dane mix puppy. She is just 3 months old and will be a bigger girl but don’t let that sway you. She is young enough to learn leash manners, commands and house rules so she will be very easy to train. Nora has done well in the bath and currently on a good feeding schedule to help her gain some weight. She is fully vetted, loves to play ball and cuddle and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Leonardo is a 3 year old male Black and white Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. He has been here a month and a half and is ready for his forever home. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Avocado Toast is a young female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is also good with children, cats and dogs. She loves to run and zoom around. She is an excellent parkour kitty!! She loves toys and cat tunnels keep her entertained.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Bethany is a beautiful 2 year old female Tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted, spayed, FIV/Felv negative and litter trained. She is great with kids, cats and dogs. She has a very calm and relaxing personality and is content sitting next to you getting attention but is also fine just chilling on her own. We do not allow declawing.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 4 year old female Labrador retriever mix. She is spayed, fully vetted and does keep her kennel very clean. Shamrock does well with other dogs and children but a meet and greet is required if other dogs are in the home. She will make a wonderful hiking and jogging companion.

Sweet Shamrock has been in rescue for several years through absolutely no fault of her own. She has that wonderful Labrador energy which will be perfect for an active family. Shamrock also might possibly be a victim of the absolutely ridiculous Black Dog Syndrome. For those who aren’t familiar, Black Dog syndrome basically is the sad fact that Black coated dogs significantly get passed over far more frequently than any other colored dog.

Again, it is absolutely ridiculous and has no bearing on the dog’s love, personality and affection so please don’t let her stay a victim of this behavior. She deserves her very own family to love and protect her.



If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Elvis is still waiting to leave the building (IYKYK) He is a stunning young adult male Pointer. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and good with other dogs. He is also microchipped and on HW prevention. Elvis loves his people and will follow you everywhere. His favorite things are squeaky toys, balls and a nice view of wildlife.

He is housetrained and does not mind his crate but prefers to sleep in bed with you. He is not very vocal for a hound but will let you know of imminent stranger danger and people at the door. He knows several commands but he does need a little leash work as he is very intrigued with squirrels and can pull. Using one of the many types of harnesses that prevent pulling will help deter this habit. Elvis promises he won’t step on your blue suede shoes if you come for a meet and greet.

Elvis can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Vilo is a 10 month old male Australian Shepherd/Cattle Dog mix. He is fully vetted, house trained and knows some basic commands. He was a bit shy initially but has begun to enjoy playing with the other dogs, is really coming out of his shell and enjoying himself. He would be great on hikes, jogging and does well with children too.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Amos is a handsome young mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and a bit shy at first but he does warm up quickly. He will do best with a family willing to take their time and let him come around on his own. Patience and time and you will be rewarded with a wonderful companion.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Orange is a handsome 12 week old male Domestic shorthair. He is ready for Pre-Adoption. He is fully vetted, will be neutered October 10th, and is litter trained. Orange is a Polydactyl dude with an extra toe bean on all 4 paws! He loves to snuggle, make eye contact and loves attention. He enjoys toys and has been with children, other cats and even large dogs.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Rufus is a 7 year old Great Dane /Labrador mix. This sweetheart is affectionate, friendly, funny, gentle and loves to just relax on the couch. Rufus is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, dewormed and on HW and flea and tick prevention. Rufus has completed his HW treatment and is now ready for his forever family! He is good with other dogs and children and seems to be tolerant of cats as well. He is also house trained and weighs about 100 pounds.

Rufus still has a lot of love to give and is waiting for his forever family to come find him. Rufus’ adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond and 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/rufus or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bambalamb ( BamBam) & Baloo are 18 month old Retriever/ Hound mixes. These 2 along with previously highlighted Piccolo are the last 3 remaining abandoned Port Royal pups. These 2 brothers are playmate selective so meet and greets are required if there are other dogs in the home. They DO NOT need to go together.

They are perfectly fine on their own and are house trained, fully vetted but do not do well with cats. Baloo is a bit louder and more outgoing than BamBam but both are fun, athletic and very loving. They will make wonderful additions to the perfect families! Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. Three days to decompress, three weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and three months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

NOTE: Sadly due to personal reasons, Michelle is needing to dissolve her rescue. All Adoption fees are being waived and she is needing to make sure the remaining pups in the rescue find their forever families. PLEASE go to her Petfinder page linked below to see some of the remaining pets available and reach out if anyone interests you!

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Big “L” is a vibrant male 7 year old senior Boxer mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Big “L” seems to enjoy playing with bigger dogs and honestly doesn’t realize his size. He sometimes “bumps” other dogs but not aggressively more as being playful. He will not do well with smaller playmates as again, he is unaware of his size. He bonds strongly with his person and will be a devoted companion.

If you would like to be part of his journey, can be that special person for him and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https//docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing