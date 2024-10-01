APSU Men’s Golf Team Earns Third-Straight Top Finish Under New Head Coach Easton Key

Jonesboro, AK – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team posted its third-consecutive top-three finish to start the season, shooting an even-par 288 in the final round of Arkansas State’s Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, Tuesday, to finish tied for third with an aggregate score of 847 at the par-72, 6,565-yard RidgePointe Country Club.

Austin Peay State University tied with Jacksonville State for third place and was 10 shots behind second-place Oklahoma Christian. Arkansas State won its home event with a score of 42-under 822. Arkansas State’s Thomas Schmidt was the individual medalist with a score of 19-under 197.

Through three events under first-year head coach Easton Key, Austin Peay State University is 36-5-1 against the field as a team.

Leading the Governors, Patton Samuels shot a one-under 71 in the final round to finish tied for fourth with a three-round score of 10-under 206. Samuels has finished in the top five in all three events for the Govs this season.

Freshman Grady Cox also shot a one-under 71 and finished tied for 10th with a career-best score of six-under 210. Michael Long also matched his career-low round with a one-under 71 and posted his first-ever counting score for Austin Peay State University. Long picked up 13 spots on the leaderboard in the final round and finished tied for 56th with a score of 223.

Seth Smith provided the final counting score for the Governors in the third round, shooting a three-over 75 to finish tied for 34th with a score of one-over 217. Rounding out the lineup, Reece Britt shot four-over 76 in the final round and finished tied for 45th with a score of 220.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf is back in action when it tees off at Murray State’s The Buddy, October 14th-15th, at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.