Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CMCSS School Board Member Chris Lanier Backs Carlos Peters for Ward 3 Clarksville City Council

Election 2024Clarksville, TN –  I am excited to endorse Carlos Peters for Clarksville City Council Ward 3 because of his genuine dedication to our community. Carlos recognizes that serving on the council isn’t just about attending meetings—it’s about actively engaging in committees, boards, and local events to truly understand and advocate for the needs of our residents.

His proactive approach ensures that your concerns are addressed and your priorities remain at the forefront.

Carlos is a thoughtful leader who values open communication and honesty. He is committed to keeping the lines of communication open, responding to residents and city departments promptly. His focus on fiscal responsibility ensures that city funds are used wisely and transparently, providing accountability to the community.

With a strong emphasis on public safety, infrastructure, and collaboration with officials across all levels, Carlos is prepared to bring fresh ideas and positive improvements to Northwest Clarksville. His focus on improving our roads, public spaces, and overall safety will enhance everyone’s quality of life. I highly encourage you to support Carlos Peters for City Council—he’s the forward-thinking leader we need.

Chris Lanier, District 6

